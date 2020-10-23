Decision 2020: Interview with Dustin Hobbs, Libertarian candidate for Nebraska’s 3rd District

(KTIV) -- Three candidates are vying for Nebraska's 3rd District seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

KTIV was able to interview all three candidates: Democratic candidate Mark Elworth Jr., Libertarian Candidate Dustin Hobbs and Republican incumbent Adrian Smith.

KTIV's Claire Bradshaw talked to Dustin Hobbs to learn more about his campaign. You can read the full interview below:

"Mr. Hobbs you recently said you're running for Congress because you think Nebraska's 3rd District needs new representation. Why?" asked Bradshaw.

"Well, I do a lot of talking with people at work and when I'm out and about and every time I bring up the fact that I'm running for a Congress against a Mr. Smith everybody says 'Yeah it's about time that he has to go'," said Dustin Hobbs, (L) Nebraska 3rd District U.S. House Candidate. "He really doesn't do much of anything that seems to be the general consensus with everybody that I've talked to. So. Yeah every everybody that I talked to says that he's just kind of an empty suit just a guy with an R behind his name sitting in the seat. So I figured why not me?"

"The district is vast taking in seventy-five of the state's ninety-three counties," said Bradshaw. "How will you avoid losing touch with the people if you're elected?"

"That's a very good question and I think that what we're doing right now is pretty much the answer to it," said Hobbs. "We have the internet we have these teleconferencing and I think that the best way to do that would be just to make myself available via email, Skype, Zoom, instant messaging, text messages... anything that I can do just to get with people. I think that the technology that we have is the perfect opportunity to do that."

"So, if you're elected what's the first issue you would address and why?" asked Bradshaw.

"Well, that's a very very good question," said Hobbs. "I'd say that along with Second Amendment issues probably one of my most pressing issues and is definitely the repeal of the 17th Amendment. I think that the 17th Amendment which passed the selection of senators from the state legislatures to the popular vote in essence just made a second House of Representatives and it has completely defeated the purpose of the Senate which was the state's house. I think that passing along the election of senators back to the states will do more to check the power of each individual chamber."

"What's one reason voters should support you on November 3rd?" asked Bradshaw.

"I am all freedom all the time," said Hobbs. "Everything in our Bill of Rights it says what it says it means what it says and I am a strict constructionist when it comes to our Constitution. And I want to get government out of everybody's lives as much as possible."

"Ok, thank you Mr. Hobbs and best of luck on Election Day," said Bradshaw.

"Thank you very much," said Hobbs.

