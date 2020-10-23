Decision 2020: Interview with Mark Elworth Jr, Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 3rd District

(KTIV) -- Three candidates are vying for Nebraska's 3rd District seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

KTIV was able to interview all three candidates: Democratic candidate Mark Elworth Jr., Libertarian Candidate Dustin Hobbs and Republican incumbent Adrian Smith.

KTIV's Matt Breen talked with Mark Elworth, Jr. to learn more about his campaign. You can read the full interview below:

"Mr. Elworth, you're running as a Democrat opposing incumbent Republican Congressman Adrian Smith in Nebraska's third district," said Matt Breen. "But, back in June you indicated your desire to leave the party to form your own political party. Why?"

"Well, I just wasn't getting any support," said Mark Elworth, Jr., (D) Nebraska 3rd District U.S. House Candidate. "I was hoping to get some support from the Democrats. I basically won the primary, and the party chair called me and said they wouldn't support me. This and that. So, I felt kind of disenfranchised from the party. But, I kept pushing to get my own party out. And, due to COVID-19 I had a hard time getting my signatures, but I went ahead and turn them in, and they're going to count them for the 2022 primary. So, I'm a Democrat, and I'm still running on the Democratic ticket."

"Were there specific reasons that the Democratic Party chain gave to explain why they wouldn't support your candidacy as a Democrat?" asked Breen.

"They said I had to fill out some additional paperwork," said Elworth, Jr. "And, I didn't really feel the need to fill out any paperwork. The paperwork they sent to me was kind of, it was kind of up and down, and I didn't feel the need to sign up as a candidate with the State Election Commission to get on the ballot. And, I did all that. That's what I did. Then I received the vote in the primary. I was uncontested in the primary, but I received more votes in the primary of the western Nebraska District 3, and what not, for the Democrats in a long time. So, for them to just push me aside I thought was kind of unfair."

"What party would you have formed if given the option?" asked Breen.

"I'm forming the Legalize Marijuana Now Party," said Elworth, Jr. "We represent people, who want to legalize medical marijuana and hemp farming, and we know we represent young people, as well, that aren't heard very often."

"The state Supreme Court shot down a medical marijuana ballot initiative that would have been on the November ballot," said Breen. "Should legalization be handled on a state-by-state basis, or is there something that can be done at the national level if you're elected to the U.S House of Representatives?"

"That's a great question, you know I support both," said Elworth Jr. "I think we need to go at it on both directions. As far as people, like me, who want to legalize it, we want to legalize it on a state-by-state basis as best we can. But, we also want to legalize it nationally. Right now, we are working nationally. My race for Congress is about... um, it's about legalizing it federally. I think, right now, what it is is a civil rights issue where a person, like myself, or anybody else watching this video, could go to a state, as a medical patient, and be legal. Go to college, have a career, and have everything legitimate, and then they can go to another state and be criminalized for being a patient... a medical marijuana patient... and that's where I think the issue, federally, is a problem."

"Mark Elworth, Jr... he's the Democratic running in the Third District in Nebraska... best of luck on Election Day, sir," said Breen.

"Thanks so much, and thanks for having me," said Elworth, Jr.

"Thank you," said Breen.

