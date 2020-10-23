Dropping off unused, expired, and unwanted medications for Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Getting prescription drugs off the streets. That's the goal of the annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day happening Saturday, Oct. 24.

Started in 2010, the event with the Drug Enforcement Agency, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications.

Among the many agencies participating, is the Sioux City Police Department. Officers say they know that prescription pill abuse is on the rise and if they can get those pills out of households, it makes it safer.

"By collecting these prescriptions we know that we eliminate some of that abuse, possible overdose in households," said Andrew Dutler, a Sioux City Police Department Crime Prevention Officer. "So it's a good way for community members to turn in their medications no questions asked. You can be anonymous."

People can drop off those items at several locations throughout Siouxland on Saturday, Oct. 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drug disposal sites can be found at the following Sioux City locations: