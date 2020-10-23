Duck hunter rescued near Stanton, NE after getting stuck in mud and water

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) -- Rescue crews were able to get a duck hunter to safety after he had gotten stuck in thick mud and water in Stanton County, Nebraska.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 p.m. Friday deputies were dispatched to a duck hunter trapped in water and mud at the Wood Duck recreation area southwest of Stanton, Nebraska.

The sheriff's office says they requested the help of the Norfolk Fire water rescue team and Stanton Fire during the incident.

The first arriving sheriff's units found the hunter was about 80 yards away from the shoreline and had water up to his waist.

Authorities say the 23-year-old male was found to be stuck, but otherwise uninjured. He was able to call for help with his cell phone.

A rescue boat was launched by Norfolk Fire, and after about fifteen minutes, they were able to make contact with the hunter in the water and secure him in the boat.

He was returned to the shore and declined medical treatment.

The Stanton County Sheriff says this is the third duck hunter that has become stuck in the muddy ponds of the rec area in the past fifteen years and needed rescue assistance to get out of the water.