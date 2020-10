SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Eight Sioux City Musketeers Hockey fans were invited to the Tyson Events Center for something special.

For the first time ever, fans were invited to paint the Musketeers logo on the ice.

The fans began the project at about 10 a.m. It took them around two hours to finish the painting.

The first Musketeers game will be on November 7.