Family of slain Utah college student confronts her killer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family members of a Utah college student who was found strangled and burned last year following a search for her that captured the nation’s attention called her killer a “monster” Friday. They confronted him during a hearing where he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Mackenzie Lueck’s father told Ayoola Ajayi that he hopes Ajayi spends the rest of his life in prison looking over his shoulder in fear. Ajayi apologized to her parents during a brief statement. Ajayi pleaded guilty earlier this month to aggravated murder and desecration of a corpse.