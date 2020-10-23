Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Harvard def. Franklin, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Sterling def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-15
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11
Southwest Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-6
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14
Semifinal=
Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-22, 25-17
Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-20
Third Place=
Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-23, 25-13
___
