Friday’s Scores

8:32 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Harvard def. Franklin, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Sterling def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-15

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11

Southwest Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-6

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14

Semifinal=

Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-22, 25-17

Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-20

Third Place=

Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-23, 25-13

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

