Friday’s Scores

10:01 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Beckman, Dyersville 19, Durant-Bennett 14

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Osage 35

Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13

Mount Ayr 20, Interstate 35,Truro 14

OA-BCIG 49, East Sac County 7

Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19

Sigourney-Keota 49, Eldon Cardinal 0

South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22

South Hamilton, Jewell 42, South Hardin 12

Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 13

Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7

Van Meter 36, AC/GC 0

West Sioux 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 48, Treynor 15

Class 2A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0

Camanche 42, Anamosa 6

Central Lyon 34, Unity Christian 27

Estherville Lincoln Central 36, Algona 20

Greene County 24, Clarinda 0

Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9

Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27

PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0

Solon 41, Oelwein 12

Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0

Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15

Waukon 56, Forest City 14

West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20, OT

West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14

West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

Class 3A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Assumption, Davenport 21, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7

Ballard 28, Nevada 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0

Carlisle 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8

Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0

Harlan 36, Bondurant Farrar 7

Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7

North Scott, Eldridge 58, Mount Pleasant 26

Pella 21, Winterset 7

Spencer 42, Humboldt 35

Wahlert, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0

Washington 47, Keokuk 6

Webster City 41, Mason City 29

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20

Class 4A State Playoffs=

First Round=

Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Second Round=

Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Ankeny Centennial 55, Sioux City, East 14

Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Sioux City, North 11

Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 7

Indianola 30, Johnston 7

Iowa City West 35, Iowa City High 7

Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Davenport, North 0

Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0

Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7

Valley, West Des Moines 44, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6

Waterloo, West 24, Fort Dodge 17

Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3

Class 8-Player State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Audubon 40, East Mills 7

B-G-M 22, H-L-V, Victor 20

CAM, Anita 66, Stanton 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20

Easton Valley 63, Springville 8

Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Woodbine 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12

Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

Janesville 62, Kee, Lansing 26

Lamoni 38, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Collins-Maxwell 28

Montezuma 54, Lone Tree 14

New London 50, English Valleys, North English 19

Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0

St. Mary’s, Remsen 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 6

Tripoli 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

Class A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12

Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6

Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6

Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24

Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0

Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0

Riverside, Oakland 26, Lawton-Bronson 24

Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork, Sheffield 14

South O’Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6

South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7

West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

