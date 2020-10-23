 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:33 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Central 16, Watertown 14

Class 9AA=

First Round=

Lemmon/McIntosh 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 14

Class 9A=

First Round=

Philip 26, Timber Lake 12

Wall 40, Northwestern 8

Class 9B=

First Round=

Faith 34, Harding County 30

Herreid/Selby Area 48, Faulkton 26

Wolsey-Wessington 44, Langford 0

Class 11B=

First Round=

St. Thomas More 37, Redfield 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 33, Sisseton 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

