Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Central 16, Watertown 14
Class 9AA=
First Round=
Lemmon/McIntosh 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 14
Class 9A=
First Round=
Philip 26, Timber Lake 12
Wall 40, Northwestern 8
Class 9B=
First Round=
Faith 34, Harding County 30
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Faulkton 26
Wolsey-Wessington 44, Langford 0
Class 11B=
First Round=
St. Thomas More 37, Redfield 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 33, Sisseton 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/