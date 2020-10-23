In October, SC’s Graham rakes in $1M per day for Senate race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has continued to rake in campaign cash in the closing days of his bid for a fourth term, raising about $1 million a day for the first two weeks of October. Graham’s campaign said Friday it had raised nearly $15 million in the first half of the month. That rate outpaces Graham’s third-quarter haul of $28 million, which his campaign said represented the largest amount ever raised by any Republican Senate candidate in a single quarter. The fundraising period ran from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14, encompassing three days of the confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham played a prominent role in the televised process.