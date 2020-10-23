South Sioux City schools struggle to find substitute teachers

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - The South Sioux City School District is struggling to find substitute teachers.

Lance Swanson, Director of Communications and Foundation, says like in many other school districts, it's been difficult to find substitute teachers because of COVID-19. He says several of their substitute teachers are retired, and not comfortable coming into a classroom during a pandemic.

In some cases, teachers are having to take on extra classes and fill in when a substitute is not available.

"In Nebraska, there are different regulations and rules, they have to have some schooling, in a lot of cases it might have to be a college degree, but not necessarily a college degree in teaching," said Swanson.

Swanson said those interested in becoming a substitute teacher can visit their website.

He says starting rate for a substitute teacher is $125 a day.