Man who bought guns used in 2015 massacre gets 20 years

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The man who bought two rifles that terrorists used to kill 14 people in a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Enrique Marquez Jr. was sentenced Friday for supplying the rifles used by his friend Syed Rizwan Farook and Farook’s wife to open fire on a gathering of Farook’s co-workers from San Bernardino County nearly five years ago. After killing 14 people and wounding 22, Farook and his wife were killed in a gunbattle with authorities.