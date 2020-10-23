Nebraska reports another 977 known coronavirus cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public health officials have confirmed another 977 coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 61,285. The number released late Thursday tracks with a recent surge in cases that led Gov. Pete Ricketts to reimpose some social-distancing restrictions to avoid overwhelming Nebraska’s hospitals. State officials say 559,625 people in Nebraska have gotten tested since the pandemic began, and 498,023 have tested negative. They’ve confirmed 587 virus-related deaths so far.