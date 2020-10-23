Oct. 23: Iowa reports 1,581 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations hit new record

(KTIV) -- There were 1,581 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, health officials reported 110,974 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 112,555 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 86,527 have recovered. That's an increase of 928 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 23 additional deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll to 1,617.

According to the state's latest report, there are 536 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 134 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 6,703 new tests were given for a total of 924,781 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,007.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 94.

To date, 5,419 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 73 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-four of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,233. Of those cases, 1,977 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported nine new virus cases, with its total now at 511. Of those cases, 323 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported eight new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 718. Officials say 519 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,587 to 1,610 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,118 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported one additional virus-related death, keeping its death toll to 27.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 23, the state health department says Sioux County reported 19 new cases bringing their total to 2,354. Officials say 1,637 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 14.