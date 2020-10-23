Oct. 23: Nebraska reports 1,225 new cases and four deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 62,510.

There were four new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 591 on Friday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 426 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,817 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 39,905 on Thursday to 41,008 on Friday.

So far, 564,589 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 501,765 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has adjusted results in Cedar County bringing its total to 138.

So far, no virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials confirmed nine more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 2,507.

Two new virus-related deaths have been reported in Dakota County. To date, the county has had 46 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

The NNPHD has adjusted positive cases in Dixon County putting the adjusted county total at 157.

State health officials say Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Thurston County

The NNPHD adjusted Thurston County totals as well changing its total to 316.

So far, state health officials say Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

The NNPHD adjusted numbers in Wayne County and has reported 313 total cases

Wayne County has reported one virus-related death so far.