Oct. 23: South Dakota confirms over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 349 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,185 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 37,202.

According to the state's health department, 948 of these new cases are confirmed and 25 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 9,862 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 589 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 587 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 26,984.

Currently, 349 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's down from 355 reported yesterday.

Nine additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 356 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 131 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 354. Of those cases, 142 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 751. Health officials say 609 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,383 to 2,437. Health officials say 1,757 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 17.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 703 total positive cases. So far, 519 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported an additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 11.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 706 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 482 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.