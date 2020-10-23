Pine Ridge Reservation going into lockdown due to COVID-19

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is locking down the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation on Friday, in response to a surging number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The lockdown begins at 10 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Oct. 30. During that time, all non-critical travel is barred. The tribe said non-essential businesses should close to the public, and travel to non-essential work to or from the reservation should stop. The lockdown comes as the state reported 9,862 active coronavirus cases on Friday and an all-time high of 1,132 new cases in one day. Nine new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the death toll from the virus to 356.