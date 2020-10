OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) -- President Donald Trump is set to have a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Omaha, Nebraska this upcoming Tuesday.

The rally is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Eppley Airfield.

Door open at 4:30 p.m. and the campaign states all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks, which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

