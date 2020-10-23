Problems with his health? McConnell says ‘of course not’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there’s nothing the public needs to know about his health after photos showed what appears to be bruising on his hands and around his mouth. The Kentucky Republican, who is up for reelection this year, said “of course not” when asked by reporters Thursday if has a health issue. Photos taken at a news conference Tuesday showed what appeared to be bruises and bandages on McConnell’s hands and smaller bruises around his mouth.