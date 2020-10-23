Rally outside Thai prison demands release of protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters in Bangkok have resumed their activities after a one-day break, turning their attention to their comrades who remain jailed after arrest. Hundreds gathered outside Bangkok Remand Prison, with their numbers growing as evening came. The greeted the release of one protest leader, but demanded freedom for seven others. The protesters want Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down, and are demanding a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy. Friday’s protest outside the prison was relatively low-key, but there are concerns that the weekend may bring a confrontation, as a deadline for Prayuth’s resignation set by the student-led protesters comes due.