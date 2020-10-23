 Skip to Content

Sheriff’s office in Phoenix struggling with Arpaio legacy

1:14 pm National news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The race for Maricopa County sheriff pits Democratic incumbent Paul Penzone against Republican Jerry Sheridan, who served as the agency’s second-in-command during the final years of Joe Arpaio’s tenure as sheriff. Penzone came into office promising to bring a more low-key professionalism than Arpaio, closed his predecessor’s complex of jail tents, and made more strides than Arpaio in complying with court-ordered overhauls of the agency that have stripped away of some of its autonomy. Sheridan is selling himself as a leader with 38 years of experience who can lift up sagging employee morale and help win some of the agency’s autonomy back from the court.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content