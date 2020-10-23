Sioux City police plan to increase removal of abandoned vehicles ahead of winter weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department, in an effort to assist the city's Streets Division with the upcoming snow season, will be increasing their efforts to remove abandoned vehicles on city streets.

These efforts will be aimed at vehicles on city streets that are seen as:

Disabled or obviously inoperable.

Have not been licensed or had current registrations for an extended period.

RVs, boats, trailers, and other equipment that is seen in violation of Municipal Parking Ordinances.

The goal is to remove problem vehicles before they become trapped in the snow and difficult to remove for proper street cleaning.

In most cases, police say vehicles will be tagged and there will be an opportunity for owners to remove them before they are impounded.

Certain vehicles that are declared "nuisance per se" by Municipal Code can be removed without notice to the owner.

Sioux City police expect the increased attention to abandoned vehicles to begin in early November