Sioux City schools report 14 more positive COVID-19 cases, 11 school buildings reporting cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 14 more COVID-19 cases in local schools.

According to the district, there were eight positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23. The other six positive cases were reported among staff that attended school this week.

Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No other additional information has been provided about these individual cases.

During the week of Oct. 19, no classes had to be moved to emergency response virtual learning due to COVID-19 positive cases.

The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 19.

East High School

East Middle School

Leeds Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School

Nodland Elementary

North High School

Perry Creek Elementary

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary

Sunnyside Elementary

West High School

At this time, officials are not releasing how many positive cases each building reported.