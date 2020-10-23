Sioux City schools report 14 more positive COVID-19 cases, 11 school buildings reporting cases
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 14 more COVID-19 cases in local schools.
According to the district, there were eight positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23. The other six positive cases were reported among staff that attended school this week.
Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No other additional information has been provided about these individual cases.
During the week of Oct. 19, no classes had to be moved to emergency response virtual learning due to COVID-19 positive cases.
The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 19.
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Leeds Elementary
- Liberty Elementary
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School
- Nodland Elementary
- North High School
- Perry Creek Elementary
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary
- Sunnyside Elementary
- West High School
At this time, officials are not releasing how many positive cases each building reported.