South Dakota officials are looking into a new method to test for COVID-19

SOUTH DAKOTA (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials are looking at a new method for testing for COVID-19. The method would be a saliva test, something similar to what has been launched in Wyoming.

Officials say it would allow for people to take it in the comfort and safety of their own home.



Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said right now the state is in contract negotiations to bring the system to the state. Those tests would be for household close contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus.

"The saliva testing that we are looking at is PCR based, which is that gold standard of testing. So it's both very reliable and valid and so we know that that is a good way for us to expand our testing options in South Dakota," said Malsam-Rysdon.

Malsam-Rysdon said the state could have an idea for a timeline for when the tests would be available beginning next week.