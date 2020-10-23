South Sioux City Community School District begins in-person learning

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska KTIV (KTIV) - Nebraska's Hospitalizations are also near record levels.

But this week, students from a local school district were back in their classrooms for the first time since last school year.

The South Sioux City Community School District is no longer offering its virtual learning program.

In addition to wearing a mask, and following COVID-19 safety precautions, grades P-K through 8th, are back in a normal class setting.

Lance Swanson, Director of Communications and Foundation, says it was difficult for students to engage in a virtual environment.

"Our data showed that the students just weren't keeping up, they weren't getting their work done, and it can have life-long effects on them," said Lance Swanson, Director of Communications and Foundation.

Swanson says students are adjusting to being back in school just fine.

He says they don't have any issues with students keeping their masks on, or following protocols.

"I think our students are just happy to be back in school, in some form with their friends, is it what they dreamed of? No, but it's better than the alternative," said Swanson.

Swanson says they will have "progress checkpoints" and continue to monitor positive COVID-19 cases in their schools.

But for now, bringing students back into the classroom is what's best for their students and staff.

High school students will remain the same, and attend school every other day.