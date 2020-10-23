SportsFource Extra Week 9 football highlights and scores
--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Harris-Lake Park 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 F
Woodbine 26 Fremont-Mills 46 F
SC North 11 Dowling Catholic 65 F
South Sioux 24 Blair 64 F
Tekamah-Herman 7 Aquinas Catholic 46 F
Woodbury Central 0 CB St. Albert 31 F
Norfolk 6 Millard North 52 F
North Bend 20 Battle Creek 46 F
Storm Lake 0 BH/RV 42 F
Unity Christian 27 Central Lyon/GLR 34 F
BR/LD 6 Crofton 63 F
Kuemper Catholic 14 Emmetsburg 42 F
Algona 20 Estherville-LC 36 F
Gehlen Catholic 6 H-M-S 38 F
Norfolk Catholic 14 Hartington CC 10 F
Riverside 26 Lawton-Bronson 24 F
IKM-Manning 6 Logan-Magnolia 27 F
Kingsley-Pierson 0 Newell-Fonda 20 F
East Sac County 7 OABCIG 49 F
West Harrison 6 Remsen St. Marys 71 F
Ankeny Centennial 55 SC East 14 F
Denison-Schleswig 14 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 44 F
Dike-New Hartford 22 So. Central Calhoun 30 F
Ridge View 6 South O'Brien 8 F
Humboldt 35 Spencer 42 F
Clear Lake 0 Spirit Lake 40 F
Pierce 19 Wayne 9 F
Sioux Center 14 West Lyon 16 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 West Sioux 41 F
Treynor 15 Western Christian 48 F
--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Dakota Valley 3 Vermillion 0 F
--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3 St. Mary 0 F
Baylor 3 Iowa State 0 F
Briar Cliff 0 Concordia 3 F
Morningside 0 Midland 3 F
Dordt 3 Mount Marty 0 F