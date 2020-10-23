Teen sues Florida school district over his Trump elephant

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A high school student is suing his central Florida school district after his parking pass was revoked when he refused to remove a large elephant statue emboldened with the Trump name from the bed of his pickup truck. Tyler Maxwell says his grandfather gave him the elephant and they painted it red, white and blue before the 2016 election. Maxwell says now that he can drive and vote, he put the elephant in his truck and went to school Sept. 14. He was asked to remove the elephant. The family’s federal lawsuit calls it a violation of his First Amendment rights.