Kind World Foundation makes donation to assist Sioux City with mask use

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Kind World Foundation has donated $15,000 to the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department in efforts to battle COVID-19.

Mayor Bob Scott publicly thanked Cindy Waitt and the Kind World Foundation for the donation during a news conference at city hall Friday.

Mayor Scott was joined by representatives from Siouxland District Health, Siouxland Community Health, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s and Downtown Partners to encourage the use of face masks in our community.

The donation will assist with costs associated with purchasing masks to be distributed in the city as well as promoting the use of masks. City officials say additional initiatives are being discussed to utilize funding.

Masks were distributed to National Night Out attendees on Oct. 6. Wraps encouraging mask use were recently installed on three city busses, and police are able to have them available in their patrol cars.

Masks will also be made available at various city departments such as the library, museum, art center, and expo center.

The donation will also help with the production of window clings that encourage mask usage throughout the city. The cling, which reads, "Masks Encouraged, Keep Siouxland Safe," is available to all businesses now at the following locations for pickup:

City of Sioux City Customer Service Center (Lobby) 405 6th Street. 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Siouxland District Health, 1014 Nebraska Street, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The Sioux City City Council approved a resolution requesting residents and businesses to wear a mask when in public on Sept. 21 to support efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This is in addition to following other recommended mitigation strategies of social distancing: staying home if you or a household member is not feeling well and washing hands regularly.