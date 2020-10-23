Cheerful Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies are fighting for momentum in the nation’s leading battleground states following a debate performance that gave new hope to anxious Republicans. With Trump on the attack, Democrat Joe Biden tried to clean up his own debate misstep and urged voters to stay focused on the president’s inability to control the worsening pandemic. The surge of activity with just 11 days remaining in the 2020 contest highlighted the divergent strategies, styles and policy prescriptions shaping the election’s closing days. Nearly 50 million votes have already been cast and another 100 million or so are expected before a winner is declared.