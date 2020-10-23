Trump, Biden lawyer up, brace for White House legal battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden’s campaigns are assembling armies of powerful lawyers as they prepare for the possibility that the race for the White House is decided not at the ballot box but in court. Dozens of attorneys for the Democrats and the Republicans are already clashing in courts across the U.S. over mailed-in ballot deadlines and other issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. And as Trump tries to sow doubt in the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election, both sides are building massive legal operations readying for a hotly disputed race that could land at the Supreme Court.