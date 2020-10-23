UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Wendy Lindley named 2020 Outstanding Nurse Executive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's a recognition long deserved. That's what many staff at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's said about an award recently given to Chief Nurse Executive Wendy Lindley.

Lindley was named the 2020 Outstanding Nurse Executive by the Iowa Organization of Nurse Leaders. The award is intended to recognize an individual who demonstrates outstanding achievement in nursing leadership.

Wendy Lindley's face is a familiar one at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. As the Chief Nursing Executive, Lindley has been instrumental in guiding everyone through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"This year has been very challenging," said Wendy Lindley, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Chief Nurse Executive. "We've all as a leadership team put in a lot of extra work and time and thought around how we can ensure that we keep our patients and staff safe."

Especially in a year where a pandemic has added extra stress on the entire healthcare system.

"Just the challenges of ensuring that we have appropriate staffing," said Lindley. "That patients are in the right place at the right time and receiving the right care."

And it's not just her staff that's noticed that hard work and dedication. She recently received the Iowa Organization of Nurse Leaders, 2020 Outstanding Nurse Executive award. But, rather than taking the credit, she's applauding the efforts of the whole team and staff at UnityPoint.

"Every person who works here, anybody who is taking care of patients, everyone who supports those taking care of patients has had to step up and learn something new, change almost daily," said Lindley.

So what keeps her motivated to come back each day even when the job has become more challenging in the current crisis? Lindley's answer...pretty simple.

"The team members and the patients I get to interact with," said Lindley. "I take time to go out and round on the units and talk to patients and talk to staff and that is the most enjoyable part of my job."

And this award is only fueling her desire to push forward and create the best place for staff and patients.

Lindley said another big thing that has changed: she's much more focused on daily operations in the next hours, weeks and months rather than looking at next year at this point. She said she's really focused on making sure patients and staff have the resources they need.