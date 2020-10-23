US wades in cautiously to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is wading cautiously into international efforts to halt fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan which are engaged in their worst conflict in more than 25 years. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met separately on Friday in Washington with the foreign ministers of both countries in a bid to promote a cease-fire in hostilities over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Friday’s meetings followed failed Russian-led attempts to broker a truce and lower-profile U.S. intervention to promote an end to the fighting. Friday’s meetings followed failed Russian-led attempts to broker a truce and lower-profile U.S. intervention to promote an end to the fighting