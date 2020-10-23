Winter weather making a return to Siouxland starting Saturday night

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a majority of Siouxland starting late Saturday night through late Sunday night

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Holt County from late Saturday night into Monday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Saturday will look a lot like Friday.

It’ll be another day where you’ll want that coat as you head out because the high will only reach the mid 30s.

Saturday night, the snow returns. It will start in the early morning hours, around midnight, for central and eastern areas. It looks to move in for western areas around 10 PM. That snow continues into Sunday.

Expect to see snow falling all day long on Sunday. The high will be in the low 30s, but with mild winds around 10-15 mph, it will feel like the teens.

As of now, the higher amounts of snowfall will be in the western regions of Siouxland, with areas around Wayne to the west possibly seeing around 4-7 inches. Central areas look to get around 2-5inches, and southeastern areas seeing 1-3 inches.

The snow starts to get lighter by Sunday night.

The accumulating snow could stick around into Monday, with colder temperatures, but by the end of the week, warmer weather looks to melt that snow away.

Temperatures look to stay below average, but will it last long? Tune into News 4 to find out.