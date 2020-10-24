Active virus cases push past 10,000 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota surged past 10,000 active cases of coronavirus on Saturday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an all-time high. The state has reported the country’s second-highest number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. There were 1,132 new cases per 100,000 people, meaning that roughly one out of every 88 people in the state has tested positive in the last two weeks. Health officials also reported ten more people have died from COVID-19. October has been the deadliest month of the pandemic for South Dakotans, with 143 of the state’s 366 deaths recorded this month.