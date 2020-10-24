Biden: Not banning fracking anywhere

Bristol PA (CNN) -- Joe Biden: "No one will get a contract, and this does not violate any trade policy, no one will get a contract in a Biden administration that doesn’t provide products all of which were made in America, made in America!" Presidential Nominee Joe Biden told supporters in Pennsylvania.

"That’d create millions of new jobs! I’m gonna be clear also, I’m not banning fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else. I’m going to protect Pennsylvanian jobs, period." Biden said.

"No matter how many times Donald trump lies, he’s never delivered on his promise for big infrastructure plans. He told you in ’17 ‘I’ve got an infrastructure plan coming!’ and then again in ’18, and ’19, he hasn’t done a thing!" Biden said