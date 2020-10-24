Fields, No. 5 Ohio St run away from Huskers in opener, 52-17

COLUMBUS, Oh (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 5 Ohio State rolled over Nebraska 52-17.

The Buckeyes dominated the Huskers in the second half on opening day of the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season.

Running back Master Teague II also ran for two touchdowns as Ohio State piled up 498 yards of offense.

The Ohio State defense took most of the first half to figure out a way to contain slippery Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez, who marched the Huskers down for a touchdown in the opening 2 minutes of the game.