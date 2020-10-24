Four years in, Trump has plenty of unfinished business

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump swept into office nearly four years ago as an outsider who promised to get things done on behalf of the American people through force of will and unrivaled knowledge about the art of the deal. He’s certainly done some of the things on his to-do list. There’s the major overhaul of the tax system, and he’s tilted the federal courts in a more conservative direction and he’s slowed illegal immigration. His unfinished business includes repealing and replacing President Barack Obama’s health care law, brokering peace in the Middle East and rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. And then there’s that matter of getting Mexico to pay for the border wall.