Norfolk Fire and Rescue battle morning fire

NORFOLK NE (KTIV) -- At just after 5:00 AM Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 1700 block of E. South Airport Road for a garage fire that was near a house.

The first responders saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a majority of the garage. Madison Fire and Rescue assisted with personnel and tankers.

It took 30 firefighters with nine rigs about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire and an additional 90 minutes to overhaul the structure. The cause of the fire was accidental.

The property is estimated at $25,000. The structure is considered a loss along with the $19,000 in contents.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was also assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office and City of Norfolk Street Department.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in this incident.