Oct. 24: Iowa reports 1,908 new cases, sets another record day of hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 1,908 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, health officials reported 112,555 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 114,463 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 87,449 have recovered. That's an increase of 922 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 12 additional deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll to 1,629.

According to the state's latest report, there are 545 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 130 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,020 new tests were given for a total of 931,801 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,084.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 94.

To date, 5,488 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,245. Of those cases, 1,983 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 12 new virus cases, with its total now at 523. Of those cases, 326 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported six new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 724. Officials say 521 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,610 to 1,629 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,137 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 27.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 23, the state health department says Sioux County reported 36 new cases bringing their total to 2,390. Officials say 1,678 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported 16 virus-related deaths so far.