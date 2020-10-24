Oct. 24: Nebraska reports 705 new cases and four deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 705 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 63,215.

There were four new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 595 on Friday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 436 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,833 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 41,008 on Friday to 41,364 on Saturday.

So far, 567,744 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 504,211 tests have come back negative.