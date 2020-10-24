Oct. 24: South Dakota reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 939 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 38,141.

According to the state's health department, 852 of these new cases are confirmed and 87 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 10,218 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 356 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 573 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 27,557.

Currently, 356 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 349 reported yesterday.

Ten additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 366 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 139 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 493. Of those cases, 147 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported six new cases, bringing its total to 757. Health officials say 617 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,437 to 2,526. Health officials say 1,806 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 18.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 708 total positive cases. So far, 530 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 739 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 530 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.