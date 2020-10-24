Propane leak causes Nebraska fire that kills 1, injures 2

FILLEY, Neb. (AP) — A propane leak caused a Nebraska house fire that left one person dead and two critically injured, authorities said.

The fire started early Saturday in the Gage County village of Filley, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release that the house was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived. Two inside the house got out and were flown to a Lincoln hospital, but first responders pronounced the third occupant dead at the scene.

Names were withheld Saturday afternoon while relatives were notified.

The fire marshal’s office called the blaze accidental and reported that it was caused by a propane leak in the house.