Saturday’s Scores

6:57 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Chadron def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-22, 25-10

RCC Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15

Consolation=

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-16

Play-in=

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 2-1

Semifinal=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-10, 25-7

Sandhills Valley Triangular=

Arthur County def. Elba, 25-17, 25-17

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

