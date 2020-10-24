 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:31 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17

Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-19, 25-20

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7

East-West Tournament=

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-8

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-18

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-8

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-9

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-15, 25-16

Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-23, 29-27

Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-22, 20-25

Watertown def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-14

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-22

Yankton def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-23

Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-15

Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-15, 25-18

SESD Conference=

Final=

Winner def. Burke, 25-13, 25-8

Pool A=

Chamberlain def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-6, 25-10

Winner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-18, 25-17

Pool B=

Burke def. Gregory, 25-17, 25-17

Burke def. Platte-Geddes, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20

Gregory def. Platte-Geddes, 25-18, 25-13

Pool C=

Bon Homme def. Parkston, 25-18, 25-10

Bon Homme def. Wagner, 25-22, 25-17

Parkston def. Wagner, 26-24, 25-23

Semifinal=

Burke def. Parkston, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23

Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-16, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

