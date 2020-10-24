Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17
Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-19, 25-20
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
Northwestern def. Langford, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7
East-West Tournament=
Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-8
Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-18
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-8
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-9
Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-15, 25-16
Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-23, 29-27
Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-22, 20-25
Watertown def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-14
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-22
Yankton def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-23
Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-15
Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-15, 25-18
SESD Conference=
Final=
Winner def. Burke, 25-13, 25-8
Pool A=
Chamberlain def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23
Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-6, 25-10
Winner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-18, 25-17
Pool B=
Burke def. Gregory, 25-17, 25-17
Burke def. Platte-Geddes, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20
Gregory def. Platte-Geddes, 25-18, 25-13
Pool C=
Bon Homme def. Parkston, 25-18, 25-10
Bon Homme def. Wagner, 25-22, 25-17
Parkston def. Wagner, 26-24, 25-23
Semifinal=
Burke def. Parkston, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23
Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-16, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/