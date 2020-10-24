Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience

College is a major milestone for many U.S. teens, the first time they’ve been on their own. But this fall, amid pandemic restrictions, many are struggling. They face social distancing requirements, mask mandates and daily temperature checks, as well as quarantine and isolation. Not to mention online learning glitches and anxiety over whether to join partiers or hole up in dorm rooms or at home to stay safe. This is freshman year 2020 for many students. Many colleges are offering an array of services to help students cope. But says one California student, “I’ve completely forgotten about having a normal freshman year.”