Texas players stay on the field for “The Eyes of Texas” song

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas players stayed on the field for the school song after their 27-16 victory over Baylor. The campus had been embroiled in controversy over “The Eyes of Texas” because some players had refused to sing it because of its links to racist elements of the school’s past. Texas officials said the song would still play at games and urged players to remain on the field. They did even thought not all of them sang or held up the traditional “Hook’em” hand signal. Co-captain and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham said he hopes this will put the controversy to rest.