The Needle goes away as probability experts assess 2020 race

8:44 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Probability estimates for the 2020 U.S. presidential election are still being made, but one fixture of the 2016 cycle won’t make a return. The New York Times won’t use its Needle graphic on Election Day. Probability experts such as 538’s Nate Silver and the Times’ Nate Cohn still place a high likelihood on Donald Trump losing the election, just as they did in 2016. Silver and others say they’re trying to do a better job at explaining why a high probability score doesn’t mean 100% chance that Democrat Joe Biden will win. The experts who synthesize poll information are now looking for the best way to explain to readers their findings.

Associated Press

