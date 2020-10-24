Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focusing on Pa.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he voted Saturday “for a guy named Trump” and called it an “honor” to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida. He then jetted off to campaign in three battleground states. Democrat Joe Biden, with some help from rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, is focusing on hotly contested pockets of Pennsylvania that could prove key to deciding the outcome of the race in the state. Trump stopped at an early voting polling site set up at a public library in West Palm Beach. The president last year switched his official residence from New York to his private Florida club, complaining that New York politicians had treated him badly.