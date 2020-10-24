Winter Weather Advisories issued all across Siouxland starting tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Siouxland starting late tonight lasting into early Monday morning

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Holt County starting late tonight lasting into early Monday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve been dealing with below average temperatures lately. Our high today was in the mid 30s, when the average for this time of year should be 60 degrees.

But cold temperatures aren’t the only winter-like weather headed our way, snow will make an appearance as well. For some areas, they already got some light snowfall today.

That snow is coming in late tonight. For areas up north and out west, that snow looks to move in around 9/10 PM. The rest of us won’t start to see it until after midnight.

The snow will continue through our Sunday, with heavier amounts coming down out west, looking like 3-6 inches from Wayne, NE to the west. It looks like the northeastern area, places near Estherville and Spencer, may get the lower amounts, around 1-3 inches. The central regions could see about 2-4 inches.

Prepare for slippery road conditions, and possibly some blowing snow.

Temperatures will also be on the colder side tomorrow, with a high in the low 30s, but with wind chills near 20 degrees.

The snow could linger slightly into early Monday morning, so give yourself extra time for that morning commute.

The rest of Monday will be cloudy, and it stays cold. The high will be in the mid 20s, with wind chills in the low teens.

The rest of Monday will be cloudy, and it stays cold. The high will be in the mid 20s, with wind chills in the low teens.