Cold temperatures and snow continue

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a majority of Siouxland until early Monday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got a sneak peek of winter today, with cold temperatures and snowfall.

Snow has been falling through the early morning into our Sunday, and it is not done yet.

Higher snowfall totals occurred in western Siouxland areas. Some reports out near Stanton, NE, Royal, NE, and Tea, SD range from 4-5 inches. Central areas like Sioux City, Vermillion, SD reported 2-3 inches. Those will change as we continue to get more sow into tonight.

We may get a small break from the snow in the evening hours, but the snow returns for the southern half of Siouxland into the night.

But the snow moves out by the early morning. It will still be a good idea to give yourself some time for the morning commute, just in case the roads aren’t completely clear.

The rest of Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold.

The high will be in the mid 20s, possibly breaking the record of 33 as the coldest high back in 1918.

The wind will be mild, but it will be enough to bring wind chills in the teens. Bundle up!

Tuesday will be sunnier and have a high in the low 30s.

But will we ever get closer to our average temperature (60 degrees in Sioux City) this time of year? Tune in to News 4 to find out.